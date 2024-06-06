WH Group (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.48 and last traded at $13.54. Approximately 23,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 34,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

WH Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

WH Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.5887 per share. This is a boost from WH Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

