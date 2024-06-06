West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Receives $106.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFG shares. TD Securities increased their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $80.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -64.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter worth $43,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

