Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 787.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,335 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $22,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Welltower by 1,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 594,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,062,000 after buying an additional 555,353 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after buying an additional 96,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.96. 2,202,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,520,677. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.86 and a twelve month high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

