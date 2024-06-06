Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) to Overweight

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

KMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $19.81 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

