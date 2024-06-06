Waters (NYSE:WAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $320.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $307.20.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $306.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $329.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Waters has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.64, for a total value of $1,446,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,321,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $10,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 61.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 29.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

