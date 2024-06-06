Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,242 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.5% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $25,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,656,725 shares of company stock valued at $559,670,202. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,714,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,357,230. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $67.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

