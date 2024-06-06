Volcon Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Shares of Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Free Report) are going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 7th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, June 7th.

VLCN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 10,859,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,265. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Volcon has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Volcon stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Volcon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VLCN Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.19% of Volcon at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

