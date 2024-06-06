VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Trading Up 0.5%

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.50 and last traded at $43.50. Approximately 18 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $95.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.1826 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF ( NASDAQ:CIL Free Report ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 5.35% of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (CIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities outside the US. The index screens for positive earnings and weights its securities inversely by volatility. CIL was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

