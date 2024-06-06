Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. updated its Q2 guidance to $0.05-$0.20 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.050-0.200 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

