Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.84. 65,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 81,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.94.
About Victoria Gold
Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, explores, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.
