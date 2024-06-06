Vicente Reynal Sells 198,486 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.74. 2,221,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,096. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

