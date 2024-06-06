Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,516 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $29,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Barclays increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $424.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $483.04. 1,193,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $323.02 and a one year high of $484.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $420.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,502,484.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,664.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

