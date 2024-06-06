Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Capital World Investors’ 10th Largest Position

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,805,770 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,824,103 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 1.6% of Capital World Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Capital World Investors owned 0.08% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $8,872,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $462.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VRTX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $482.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $323.02 and a 1-year high of $484.87.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

