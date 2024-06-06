Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Stock Price Up 0.4% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $41.72 and last traded at $41.52. Approximately 2,768,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 19,033,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200 day moving average of $39.72. The company has a market capitalization of $174.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 202,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 166,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 328,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 123,742 shares during the period. AIFG Consultants Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 9,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,930 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

