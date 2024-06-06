Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veradigm

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veradigm Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Tyro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.91. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.