Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 9,663 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 340,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Venus Concept Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.13 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Venus Concept Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

