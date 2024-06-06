Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 515 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JMST. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of BATS JMST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.62. 353,308 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

