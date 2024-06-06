Vawter Financial Ltd. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

SPYV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.25. 1,570,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

