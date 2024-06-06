Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $924,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,186,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,511. The company has a market capitalization of $395.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

