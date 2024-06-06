Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Annex Advisory Services LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $104,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.82. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $263.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.