Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.40

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 89736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
