Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.40

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.40 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 89736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.