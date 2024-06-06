Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $25,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,373,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,823,000 after purchasing an additional 88,083 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 182,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $169.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,085. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.45 and a 200-day moving average of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

