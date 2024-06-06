United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Up 6.3% After Analyst Upgrade

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $14.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. United Natural Foods traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.24. Approximately 132,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 690,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $49,656.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,017.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,587,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 321,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 10.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after acquiring an additional 199,757 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 47.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,186,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 381,396 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after acquiring an additional 115,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 2,136.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 657,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 627,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.61.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

