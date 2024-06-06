United Lithium (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Trading 2.5% Higher

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 10,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 13,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
United Lithium Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25.
About United Lithium
United Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds a portfolio of lithium projects includes the Bergby Lithium Project located in Sweden; the Kietyönmäki Lithium property situated in Finland; the Liberty Lithium Project located in South Dakota, USA; the Patriot Lithium Project situated in Gunnison County, Colorado, USA; and the Freedom Lithium Project located in Fremont County, Wyoming, USA.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than United Lithium
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for United Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.