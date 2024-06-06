TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of TRX opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 million, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.52.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRX Gold stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) by 1,103.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209,588 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.08% of TRX Gold worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

