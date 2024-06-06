TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 470,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 256,125 shares.The stock last traded at $106.12 and had previously closed at $105.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

