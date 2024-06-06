Tri City Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TRCY) Trading Down 0.6%

Tri City Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:TRCY – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.69. Approximately 3,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Tri City Bankshares Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19.

Tri City Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Tri City Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.36%.

About Tri City Bankshares

Tri City Bankshares Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides various banking products and services primarily in Southeastern Wisconsin. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, youth and health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

