Trevor F. Lauer Sells 3,500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DTE traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.45. The company had a trading volume of 456,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.29.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,314,000 after acquiring an additional 137,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.30.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

