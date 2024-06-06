Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 54,487 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 420% compared to the average daily volume of 10,479 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,166 shares of company stock worth $719,420. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $229,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 295,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 17,282 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $247,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

