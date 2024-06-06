Trademark Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after purchasing an additional 314,511 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. 2,440,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,850. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

