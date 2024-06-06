Trademark Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGP stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 74,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,170. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $86.16 and a 12-month high of $107.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

