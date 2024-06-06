Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $436,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGV. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 224,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,693. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

