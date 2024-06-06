Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $330,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Trademark Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Trademark Financial Management LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HYGH. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:HYGH traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $85.01. 17,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,214. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.53 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.84.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

