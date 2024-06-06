Trademark Financial Management LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after buying an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,387. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

