Trademark Financial Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.1% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after acquiring an additional 923,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.40. The stock had a trading volume of 776,656 shares. The company has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

