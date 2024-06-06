Trademark Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 23,144 Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU)

Trademark Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Trademark Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF by 507.5% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 28,359 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.29 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94.

Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Responsible U.S. Equity ETF (AVSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in US companies of all market capitalizations. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and selected based on fundamental criteria AVSU was launched on Mar 15, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

