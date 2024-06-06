Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 52,483 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 119.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,453 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $233.89. The company had a trading volume of 671,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,686. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.79. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Increases Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

