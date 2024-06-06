Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 43,552 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 418.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,552 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,626,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,199,000 after purchasing an additional 585,797 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded up $2.03 on Thursday, reaching $137.51. The stock had a trading volume of 674,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.12. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.23 and a 12-month high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

