Toncoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $260.74 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion and approximately $260.74 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.43 or 0.00010463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00011986 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001245 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,946.05 or 0.99974096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00012588 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.84 or 0.00108281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,293,539 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,279,450.186103 with 2,415,070,682.802383 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.20287785 USD and is down -3.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 386 active market(s) with $343,113,316.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

