Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $140.00 at Argus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

TOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.79. 247,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,491. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 23.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

