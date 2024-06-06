TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.02

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$38.02 and last traded at C$37.81, with a volume of 253591 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.25.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$338.61 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6098304 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total transaction of C$505,347.27. In other TMX Group news, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Also, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

