Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $349.56 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $349.56 million and $7.10 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00010404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,611.52 or 0.99935908 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001228 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00012444 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00108243 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004038 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03544695 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $9,290,130.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

