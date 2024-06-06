THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-4.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.8-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.20 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.500-4.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.74. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $84.54 and a 1 year high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of THOR Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of THOR Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.50.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

