Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0958 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $629.31 million and $1.52 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00051714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00010496 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00017099 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000996 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,572,073,615 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

