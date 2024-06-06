The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1,609.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,867 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,928 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.93. 8,532,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,946. The company has a market cap of $120.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.25 and a twelve month high of $107.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.37.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.