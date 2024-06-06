The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 65,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $344,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,720,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,310,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,746,484. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $61.56 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.36.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

