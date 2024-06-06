The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,459 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,953,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.26. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

