The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 160.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,107 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $24,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 0.7 %

BA traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $188.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,595. The firm has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91 and a beta of 1.55. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.26.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

