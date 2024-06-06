The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,373 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $189.95. 5,939,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,470. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

