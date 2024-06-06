The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,843,000 after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 810,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 139,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 666,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,320,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $33.17. 109,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,925. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.43. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $36.06.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.28 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as overdraft facilities to commercial and corporate customers.

